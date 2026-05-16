The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $51,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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