The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:TJX opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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