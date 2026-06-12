The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $131,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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