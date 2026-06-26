The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after acquiring an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $154.96 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX continues to show strong fundamentals, with its latest quarter beating expectations on both EPS and revenue and management raising full-year guidance for sales, margins, earnings, and share repurchases.

TJX continues to show strong fundamentals, with its latest quarter beating expectations on both EPS and revenue and management raising full-year guidance for sales, margins, earnings, and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent Buy/Outperform ratings and price targets well above the current share price, which may help support the stock over time.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent Buy/Outperform ratings and price targets well above the current share price, which may help support the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: The company is still expanding internationally, including a new store opening in Spain and a broader plan to add more than 1,700 overseas locations, signaling long-term growth potential. Article: TJX (TJX) Opens In Spain As It Eyes 1,700 More International Stores

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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