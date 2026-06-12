The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 166,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of TJX Companies worth $468,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 60,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in TJX Companies by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 27,238 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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