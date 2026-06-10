The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.48% of TJX Companies worth $827,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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