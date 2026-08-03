The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 889,135 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. William Blair downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $21.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.43.

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Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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