The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,710 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $32,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Travelers Companies by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 769,233 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $223,124,000 after purchasing an additional 229,729 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1%

TRV stock opened at $304.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $309.07.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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