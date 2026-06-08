The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,328 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $45,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 174,715 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $47,350,000 after buying an additional 119,558 shares during the period. Finally, Valtrion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $311.47.

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Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:TRV opened at $303.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.19 and a 12-month high of $313.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.Travelers Companies's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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