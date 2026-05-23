The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 217.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after acquiring an additional 458,746 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $99,680,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $496,872,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 258.5% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 372,513 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $99,662,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,303,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $306.67 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $313.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,573 shares of company stock worth $8,427,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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