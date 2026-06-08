The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,865 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $58,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $24,167,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $261,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 192.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,108 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Brean Capital started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $311.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $303.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.19 and a 52-week high of $313.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $299.04 and its 200-day moving average is $294.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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