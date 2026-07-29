The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,803 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 8,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Travelers expanded its product liability insurance offering to California life sciences companies, broadening its access to a growing and specialized commercial market. The move could support future premium growth and strengthen the company’s position in a high-value insurance niche. Travelers Expands Product Liability Insurance to California Life Sciences Companies

Travelers expanded its product liability insurance offering to California life sciences companies, broadening its access to a growing and specialized commercial market. The move could support future premium growth and strengthen the company’s position in a high-value insurance niche. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results remain the key bullish catalyst. Travelers reported adjusted earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $12.15 billion versus expectations of $11.26 billion. Earnings also improved from $6.51 per share a year earlier, reflecting strong underwriting and investment performance.

The company’s latest quarterly results remain the key bullish catalyst. Travelers reported adjusted earnings of $10.04 per share, well above the $5.41 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $12.15 billion versus expectations of $11.26 billion. Earnings also improved from $6.51 per share a year earlier, reflecting strong underwriting and investment performance. Neutral Sentiment: JetBlue said travelers continued booking flights despite higher ticket prices, signaling resilient consumer travel demand. While this is not a direct Travelers catalyst, sustained economic and travel activity could generally support commercial insurance exposure. JetBlue Says Travelers Kept Booking Even As Ticket Prices Climbed

JetBlue said travelers continued booking flights despite higher ticket prices, signaling resilient consumer travel demand. While this is not a direct Travelers catalyst, sustained economic and travel activity could generally support commercial insurance exposure. Negative Sentiment: Several senior Travelers executives sold shares, including the CFO and multiple executive vice presidents. The sales totaled more than $19 million across the disclosed transactions, potentially raising concerns about insider confidence, although the transactions may also reflect routine portfolio diversification or compensation-related selling. Top Travelers Executives Quietly Cash In on Major Stock Sales

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $397.59 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $325.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $398.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $1,858,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,939.51. This trade represents a 32.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.09, for a total transaction of $2,196,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,519,811.25. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $329.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $356.00 price target (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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