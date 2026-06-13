The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Stock Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $309.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $304.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.52. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.19 and a 12-month high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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