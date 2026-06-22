The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Focused Investors LLC's 5th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,150 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 319,100 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 5.8% of Focused Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $177,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.9% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thoma Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

More Walt Disney News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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