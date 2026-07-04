The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,909 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $215,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 98,294 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,448,017 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $139,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here