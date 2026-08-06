The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $119.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The entertainment giant reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.642-6.642 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS beat estimates. Disney reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, up from $1.61 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.86–$1.88 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 6.8% to $25.25 billion, although it slightly missed expectations. Walt Disney Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Disney reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, up from $1.61 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.86–$1.88 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 6.8% to $25.25 billion, although it slightly missed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Parks and experiences delivered record results. The Experiences segment generated nearly $10 billion in quarterly revenue, up 10%, as U.S. attendance and guest spending improved. Theme-park strength helped offset weaker international tourism. How Disney Parks Are Bucking a Travel Slowdown

The Experiences segment generated nearly $10 billion in quarterly revenue, up 10%, as U.S. attendance and guest spending improved. Theme-park strength helped offset weaker international tourism. Positive Sentiment: “Toy Story 5” demonstrated Disney’s franchise flywheel. The film’s more than $1 billion box office haul supported studio revenue, Disney+ viewing, merchandise sales and demand at parks and cruises. Segment operating income rose 21%, while streaming operating income more than doubled to approximately $712 million. Disney Earnings Buoyed by Toy Story 5, Theme Parks and Streaming Profit

The film’s more than $1 billion box office haul supported studio revenue, Disney+ viewing, merchandise sales and demand at parks and cruises. Segment operating income rose 21%, while streaming operating income more than doubled to approximately $712 million. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and distribution initiatives may broaden growth. Disney sold out advertising inventory for the next Super Bowl and is exploring a free, ad-supported streaming product that could attract price-sensitive viewers and funnel users toward Disney+. Disney Weighs Free Ad-Supported Streaming

Disney sold out advertising inventory for the next Super Bowl and is exploring a free, ad-supported streaming product that could attract price-sensitive viewers and funnel users toward Disney+. Positive Sentiment: Disney and TikTok agreed to share short-form fan content. A pilot will bring Disney-related creator videos from TikTok to a short-form section of Disney+, potentially increasing engagement and extending the reach of Disney’s intellectual property. Disney+ Looks to TikTok Creators

A pilot will bring Disney-related creator videos from TikTok to a short-form section of Disney+, potentially increasing engagement and extending the reach of Disney’s intellectual property. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is streamlining its portfolio. The company agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, reinforcing its focus on streaming, ESPN and core franchises. Disney Exits A+E in $1.2 Billion Deal

The company agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, reinforcing its focus on streaming, ESPN and core franchises. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and guidance remain watch points. Quarterly revenue came in below forecasts, and the FY2026 EPS outlook of 6.642 is below consensus near 6.83, potentially limiting further upside if future results do not accelerate.

Quarterly revenue came in below forecasts, and the FY2026 EPS outlook of 6.642 is below consensus near 6.83, potentially limiting further upside if future results do not accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Recent box-office disappointments highlight execution risk. Disney defended the weaker performance of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and “Moana,” underscoring continued dependence on successful franchise releases.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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