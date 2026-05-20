The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,924 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Key Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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