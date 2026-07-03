The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,584 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 9,411 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Erste Group estimate update

Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Raymond James price target update

Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Disney streaming/content and JV news

Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Disney JioStar JV article

Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Zacks value stock article

A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Disney settlement article

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of a fire inside the “It’s a Small World” ride and ride shutdown at a Disney park create short-term operational and reputational noise, though they do not appear to be a major fundamental issue. Disney ride fire article

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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