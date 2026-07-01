The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Disney has several near-term catalysts for investors to watch in July, including attraction updates and other Disney Parks-related developments that could support sentiment around its experiences business. Article Title

Disney has several near-term catalysts for investors to watch in July, including attraction updates and other Disney Parks-related developments that could support sentiment around its experiences business. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming D23 fan-event programming, new activations, and entertainment announcements keep attention on Disney’s content and brand pipeline. Article Title

Upcoming D23 fan-event programming, new activations, and entertainment announcements keep attention on Disney’s content and brand pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly weighing an NBA expansion bid in Las Vegas; the story is more about leadership and brand visibility than Disney’s core earnings outlook.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly weighing an NBA expansion bid in Las Vegas; the story is more about leadership and brand visibility than Disney’s core earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced a $50 million settlement tied to streaming pricing allegations, which resolves uncertainty but does not appear large enough to materially affect the balance sheet. Article Title

Disney announced a $50 million settlement tied to streaming pricing allegations, which resolves uncertainty but does not appear large enough to materially affect the balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Disney’s streaming brands, park products, and legacy assets is largely promotional or descriptive, offering little direct impact on near-term stock performance.

Coverage of Disney’s streaming brands, park products, and legacy assets is largely promotional or descriptive, offering little direct impact on near-term stock performance. Negative Sentiment: The $50 million streaming antitrust settlement adds a legal expense and keeps Disney’s pricing practices under scrutiny, which can weigh on investor sentiment. Article Title

The $50 million streaming antitrust settlement adds a legal expense and keeps Disney’s pricing practices under scrutiny, which can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A broader European patent injunction affecting Disney streaming technologies could create operational or licensing complications in key overseas markets. Article Title

A broader European patent injunction affecting Disney streaming technologies could create operational or licensing complications in key overseas markets. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s weakness also reflects the market’s reaction to Disney trading below its recent moving averages, with investors still cautious despite positive analyst commentary.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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