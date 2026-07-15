The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 24,080 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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