Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Lifted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $460.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $477.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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