Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,230 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 30,670 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $570.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $528.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.36 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $479.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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