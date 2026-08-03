Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,908 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.26% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $468,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

TMO stock opened at $575.20 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $506.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.27 and a twelve month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Thermo Fisher’s Q2 Earnings Call

Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives are gaining attention: Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. How Thermo Fisher Is Riding Bioproduction and AI-Led Growth Trends

Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment remain supportive: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Thermo Fisher Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent performance raises the bar: TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery.

TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution remain risks: Thermo Fisher’s AI, bioproduction and clinical-data investments offer growth opportunities, but intensifying competition means delays or weaker-than-expected adoption could pressure future results and the premium valuation.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here