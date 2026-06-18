Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,838 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $460.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $477.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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