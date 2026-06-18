Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,812 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $70,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $460.62 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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