Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,492 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $448.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $487.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $616.10.

View Our Latest Report on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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