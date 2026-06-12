Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,800 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $599,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $475.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $479.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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