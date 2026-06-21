Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stake Cut by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,614 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 47,689 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,980 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,098,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,904 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 17,231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $476.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.32. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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