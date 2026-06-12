Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stake Cut by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 112,206 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $475.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $479.68 and its 200-day moving average is $528.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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