Thomas Story & Son LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 5.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $281.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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