Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $480,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 746,649 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Ally Financial were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $157,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,938,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $467,996,000 after buying an additional 1,958,201 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8,255.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,230,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,659 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $45,733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ally Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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