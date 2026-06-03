Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 40,100 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,642 shares of company stock valued at $33,934,571. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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