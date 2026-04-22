Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 340.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,423 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 143,369 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $24,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRI opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.43.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

Further Reading

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