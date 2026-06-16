Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.0%

AMD opened at $547.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $393.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.78 and a 52 week high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here