Three Seasons Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Three Seasons Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,443 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $171.78 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.68 and a 1 year high of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,150,983 shares of company stock valued at $528,633,630. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here