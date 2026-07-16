Three Seasons Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Three Seasons Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,040,858,000 after buying an additional 194,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $904.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $943.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here