Three Seasons Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.82 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $362.93 and its 200-day moving average is $338.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

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