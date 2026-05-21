Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,481 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts: Sign Up

Diamondback Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Diamondback Energy earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Bernstein reiterates outperform on Diamondback Energy

Bernstein reiterated an rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Oil remains above 100 Permian stocks article

Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Leadership transition announcement

Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts.

Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Diamondback outperformed peers despite losses in the broader session, indicating relative resilience rather than a new fundamental catalyst. MarketWatch stock outperforms competitors

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $204.33 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average is $169.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.60 and a beta of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.20 and a twelve month high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 511.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diamondback Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $1,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,561.40. The trade was a 57.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,439,952.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 974,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,532,287.23. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,321 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diamondback Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diamondback Energy wasn't on the list.

While Diamondback Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here