Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 149,802 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,385 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Qualcomm worth $213,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Qualcomm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,531,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $200.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average is $157.55. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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