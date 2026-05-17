Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 31,891 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,091 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $53,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 667.0% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 target price on GE Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, President Capital reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.3%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.92. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $227.59 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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