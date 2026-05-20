Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,360 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,230 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,950.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 121,807 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225,305 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 683,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,523 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,532,000 after acquiring an additional 481,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.94.

View Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report).

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