Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 1,604.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 285,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.23% of ICU Medical worth $43,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $387,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,638,000 after purchasing an additional 690,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $122,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $104,718,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $96,393,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.00.

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ICU Medical Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.29.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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