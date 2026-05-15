Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 138,266 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $261,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.9%

SCHW stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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