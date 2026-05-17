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Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 308,934 shares valued at about $53.0 million.
  • Lam Research continues to benefit from AI-driven demand for semiconductor equipment, with reports highlighting record quarterly revenue, stronger margins, and an improved outlook for wafer fab and advanced packaging spending.
  • The stock has drawn mostly bullish analyst attention, with 26 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $291.75, even as some firms recently downgraded the shares to Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lam Research.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,934 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Lam Research were worth $53,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 4.8%

Lam Research stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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