Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,098 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,836 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $192.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here