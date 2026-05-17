Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,515 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $141.68 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $329.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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