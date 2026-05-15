Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $121.26 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,217 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace worth $121,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,525,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 88,082 shares of company stock worth $22,924,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $272.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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