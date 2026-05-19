Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.17 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,264 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,853.13. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.16.

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Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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