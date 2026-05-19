Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.35 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 728,505 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,420 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.25% of i3 Verticals worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,168,056 shares of the company's stock worth $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 154,887 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 159.9% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 609,942 shares of the company's stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 375,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 580,373 shares of the company's stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised i3 Verticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on i3 Verticals

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $142,214.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 31,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $725,937.50. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 3.5%

IIIV opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.19%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

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