Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $310.46 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579,119 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 42,485 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of ExxonMobil worth $310,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $152.58 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil saw unusually heavy bullish options activity, with investors buying 413,969 call options — nearly triple the usual daily volume — signaling rising trader expectations for more upside.

ExxonMobil saw unusually heavy bullish options activity, with investors buying 413,969 call options — nearly triple the usual daily volume — signaling rising trader expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-sector news remains supportive, including articles pointing to tighter oil supplies, possible geopolitical disruptions, and a “glitch” in the oil market that could benefit integrated producers like ExxonMobil. Article Title

Broader energy-sector news remains supportive, including articles pointing to tighter oil supplies, possible geopolitical disruptions, and a “glitch” in the oil market that could benefit integrated producers like ExxonMobil. Positive Sentiment: Commentary on the durability of the energy rally has also been constructive, with analysts saying the sector’s discipline could help keep profits and valuations supported.

Commentary on the durability of the energy rally has also been constructive, with analysts saying the sector’s discipline could help keep profits and valuations supported. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil announced that senior vice president Neil Chapman will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The event is routine investor-relations news, but it keeps the company in focus ahead of the upcoming meeting. Article Title

ExxonMobil announced that senior vice president Neil Chapman will speak at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28. The event is routine investor-relations news, but it keeps the company in focus ahead of the upcoming meeting. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also preparing for a shareholder vote on moving its incorporation from New Jersey to Texas. Management says the change would preserve or improve shareholder protections, but proxy advisers and some investors are urging a “no” vote, making this a governance issue to watch. Article Title

ExxonMobil is also preparing for a shareholder vote on moving its incorporation from New Jersey to Texas. Management says the change would preserve or improve shareholder protections, but proxy advisers and some investors are urging a “no” vote, making this a governance issue to watch. Negative Sentiment: Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended that investors oppose some board positions and Exxon’s Texas redomicile proposal, raising the risk of a contentious annual meeting and potential governance overhang. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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